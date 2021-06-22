Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $595,000 Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

