Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $571,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $4,450,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Twilio by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Twilio by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Twilio by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,023 shares of company stock valued at $31,002,073. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.64.

Twilio stock opened at $363.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.40. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $206.56 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.