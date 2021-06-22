Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,719 Shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 92.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,719 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.64% of the company’s stock.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.57) by $1.80. The company had revenue of $83.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.00 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative return on equity of 646.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK).

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.