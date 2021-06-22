Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

ABCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Abcam from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Abcam during the first quarter worth about $200,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABCM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.89. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. Abcam has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.24.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

