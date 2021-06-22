Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 308 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

