Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

