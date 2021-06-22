Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 759.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on ASML to $747.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.90.

ASML stock opened at $680.65 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $710.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $658.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.