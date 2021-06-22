Abbrea Capital LLC Has $271,000 Position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

TECB stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 52 week low of $28.09 and a 52 week high of $38.90.

