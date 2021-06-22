Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,575 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,595,162. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY opened at $171.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.49% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

