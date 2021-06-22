Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 286 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 48,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 128,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.48 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

