9,823 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Purchased by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKM opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

