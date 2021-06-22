9,220 Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CZR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,187,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.47. 83,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.00.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,712,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $268,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,520 shares of company stock worth $12,728,729 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

