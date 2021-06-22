92,000 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 95,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,642,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $2,130,347.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

