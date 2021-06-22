$91.21 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will post sales of $91.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.22 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $63.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $372.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $361.57 million to $386.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $397.81 million to $412.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

