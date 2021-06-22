$8.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce $8.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.46 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $34.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.70.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.