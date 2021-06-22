$8.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to announce $8.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.46 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $34.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Performance Food Group.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.70.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.