7,816 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,816 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.95.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

