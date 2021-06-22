6,442 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

