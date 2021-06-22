58,530 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,530 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,074,000. Expedia Group comprises about 2.3% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,625,549,000 after acquiring an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,784 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $412,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,999 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $329,265,000 after acquiring an additional 321,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.00. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

