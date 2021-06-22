54,751 Shares in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $698,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,144,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 240,777 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $186,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,552.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 15,827 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $299,130.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,476. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $961.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $103.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.12 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.