$495.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $495.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $505.10 million and the lowest is $485.40 million. Hilltop posted sales of $572.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $36.43. 2,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

