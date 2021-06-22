4,510 Shares in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,522,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,317,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,838,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

TCMD opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -475.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.61. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.15.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.56 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

