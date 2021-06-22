4,083 Shares in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.56.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.77. uniQure has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,619.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 in the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

