$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) to announce $407.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Vectrus by 5,244.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 959,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 55,717 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,304. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $589.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.47. Vectrus has a one year low of $36.83 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.