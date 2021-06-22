40,600 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.52.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several analysts have commented on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

