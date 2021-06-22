3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading 10.5% Higher

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.10 and last traded at $31.91. 51,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,571,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

