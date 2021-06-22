$395.15 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will post sales of $395.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.50 million and the highest is $405.80 million. Titan International reported sales of $286.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $523.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Titan International has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $11.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

