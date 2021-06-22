39,150 Shares in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,150 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of Flushing Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 47,924 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 119.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 200,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

FFIC opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

