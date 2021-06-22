388,402 Shares in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,754,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.45% of Travel + Leisure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $823,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at $54,927,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $486,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 1.94. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

