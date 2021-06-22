3,800 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $591.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

