$379.48 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to report sales of $379.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $390.60 million and the lowest is $362.50 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $362.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $180.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.55. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

