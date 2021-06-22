$350.51 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will post sales of $350.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $361.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.10 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 589.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.32.

PLAY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,724 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $21,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $16,283,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

