3,460 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 123,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,700,422. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87. The company has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

