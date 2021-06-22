$33.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to report sales of $33.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.00 million. First Internet Bancorp reported sales of $19.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $130.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.90 million to $131.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $136.35 million, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $139.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INBK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,023. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.83.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

