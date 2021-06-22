$319.83 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $319.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $333.00 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $317.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,174. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

