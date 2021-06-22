2key.network (2KEY) Price Tops $0.0207

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $227,985.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003609 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00021662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.96 or 0.00656257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00079115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00039621 BTC.

2key.network Coin Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,019,256 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

