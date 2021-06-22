29,565 Shares in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 29,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Banner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,733 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banner by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banner by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 21,422 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.75.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

