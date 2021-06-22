2,950 Shares in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 197,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 105,420 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $924,000. 44.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTAI. Truist decreased their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Shares of BTAI opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $941.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.