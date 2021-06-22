$295.80 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $295.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.00 million to $297.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $203.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $576.56. The company had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,856. The company has a 50-day moving average of $515.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $596.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

