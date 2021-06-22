2,914 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

