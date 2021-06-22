20,444 Shares in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after buying an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after buying an additional 2,905,111 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $63,157,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 96,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $3,617,801.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,476 shares of company stock worth $7,575,176. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.