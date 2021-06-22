$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will report $2.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.56 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $299.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,903. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.