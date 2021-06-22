$2.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to post $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,151,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,321,000 after buying an additional 130,648 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HII traded down $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $209.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

