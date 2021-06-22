19,961 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 3.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $484.08. 22,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,170. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $311.27 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $494.79.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

