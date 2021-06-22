1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Now Covered by Analysts at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GOED stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15. 1847 Goedeker has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.74 million for the quarter.

In other 1847 Goedeker news, Director Ellery Roberts purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,375,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,337.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 36,744 shares of company stock worth $77,462 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1847 Goedeker by 667.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About 1847 Goedeker

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.