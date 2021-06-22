1,826 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

