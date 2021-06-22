$18.24 Billion in Sales Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.22 billion and the highest is $18.26 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,927. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

