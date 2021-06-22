17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Gap Up to $3.74

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.84. 17 Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 3,116 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). Sell-side analysts forecast that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.