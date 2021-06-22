17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is an education technology company principally in China. The Company provides a smart in-school classroom solution which delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

YQ has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE YQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 6,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,196. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.07 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. 17 Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.33.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). On average, analysts predict that 17 Education & Technology Group will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in 17 Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

