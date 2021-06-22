16,576 Shares in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $2,669,970.82. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 27,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $943,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,846 shares of company stock worth $13,328,633 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMI opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

