$14.70 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) will report $14.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.80 million. Neuronetics reported sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $61.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.00 million to $62.32 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $76.40 million, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $76.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl L. Conley sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $86,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,672 shares in the company, valued at $556,598.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock worth $689,164. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STIM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at $15,463,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $14,223,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $13,974,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Neuronetics by 419.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 934,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at about $6,185,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STIM stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,101. The stock has a market cap of $440.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. Neuronetics has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

